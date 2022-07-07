Logitech MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini keyboard and Master 3S mouse launched in India
The Logitech MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini feature Tactile Quiet (Brown) key switches.
Logitech has provided dual-colour keycaps on both keyboard models. This image shows the MX Mechanical Mini.
Both the keyboards feature smart lighting features including automatic brightness and can be charged via USB-C port.
The Logitech MX Master 3S mouse features an 8,000 DPI optical sensor.
Logitech claims that the mouse is about 90% quieter when compared to its predecessor, the MX Master 3.
In India, the Logitech MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini will be priced at Rs. 19,999 and 17,495. The MX Master 3S is priced at Rs. 10,995.
