Lohri 2022: Bollywood songs to add fervour to your celebrations
Image: Pixabay
'Sadi Gali' from 'Tanu Weds Manu' is one of the most beloved Bollywood songs. It is an apt celebratory song for every mood and occasion and is a perfect fit for Lohri.
Image: Twitter/@meldoradox
'Jab We Met's party anthem 'Mauja Hi Mauja' is another Bollywood hit to groove on the occasion of Lohri.
Image: Twitter/@iHarshita
The 2011 film 'Patiala House' also has some Punjabi dance songs. Its track 'Rola Pe Gaya' is one of them.
Image: Instagram/@00sbolly
'Laal Ghaghra' from 'Good Newwz' has the right beats for an entire family to dance to on Lohri.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorzone
Band Baja Baraat's 'Aivayin Aivayin' is also a much-lauded Punjabi dancing umber from Bollywood.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
'Laung Da Lashkara', another gem from 'Patiala House' is surely the perfect Lohri song to dance to with family and friends.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumarfanbase
All women in Punjabi suits can groove to this Guru Randhawa and Arjun's tremendous collab 'Suit Suit' from 'Hindi Medium.'
Image: Twitter/@SMDlyrics