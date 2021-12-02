Long jump legend Anju Bobby George's five significant achievements
Anju Bobby George won her first gold medal for India in 2002 as she jumped the longest amongst women at the Busan Asian Games.
Anju scripted history in 2003 as she became the first-ever Indian to win a medal at the World Championships in athletics. She had won a bronze.
Anju recorded her personal best jump of 6.83 m at the 2004 Athens Olympics, which to date remains the national record in India.
Anju received Arjuna Award in 2003 and a year later she was presented the Khel Ratna, India highest sporting honour. She received the BBC Lifetime achievement award earlier this year.
In December 2021, the World Athletics awarded the 'Woman of the Year' award to Anju for advancing sports in India and advocating gender equality.
