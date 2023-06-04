Prateek Arya
Jun 04 ,2023
Longest Reigning WWE Champions
Image: wwe.com
The Phenomenal One AJ Styles is a superstar wrestler who held the WWE Championship for 371 days, equaling Randy Savage’s record in the modern WWE era.
Image: wwe.com
John Cena held the WWE Championship for 381 days during the contemporary era. He defeated Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Great Khali, Edge, etc. during his reign.
Image: wwe.com
CM Punk was the WWE champion for 434 days. He was active champion during his reign.
Image: wwe.com
The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar is a former WWE Champion who held the title for 504 days during a single reign.
Image: wwe.com
Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He recently completed 1000 days as champion.
Image: wwe.com
Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan won the WWE championship in January 1984 and held it for 1,474 days.
Image: wwe.com
Find Out More