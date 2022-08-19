Swati Singh
Aug 19 ,2022
Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power: Hrithik Rohan, Tamannaah Bhatia & more attend screening
Image: Varinder Chawla
The cast and showrunner of Prime Video's upcoming series The Rings of Power walked the star-studded carpet at the Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Hrithik Roshan, who also attended the screening of The Rings Of Power, opted for a black suit teamed up with a printed shirt and a hat.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tamannaah Bhatia graced the red carpet in a stunning teal blue suit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur made a stylish entry at the event.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Gurbani Judge aka Bani J exuded grace in a black-coloured body-hugging dress which had a thigh-high slit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
While Rochelle Rao looked gorgeous in an all-black fit, her husband Keith Sequeira looked dapper in a blue suit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Bhoomi actor Sidhant Gupta looked dapper in a white-coloured t-shirt and pants teamed up with a green blazer.
Image: Varinder Chawla
'Mirzapur' fame actor Rasika Dugal exuded glamour on the red carpet as she donned a black-coloured saree.
Image: Varinder Chawla
