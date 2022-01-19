Love and Leashes, Carter, and 4 more big Korean films releasing on Netflix in 2022
'Love and Leashes' is helmed by Hyeon-jin Park. It features Seohyun and Lee Jun Young. It is based on the popular webtoon 'Moral Sense'.
'Jung E' is a sci-fi drama featuring Kang Soo-youn, Kim Hyun-joo, and Ryu Kyung-soo as the main characters.
Helmed by Jung Byung-Gil, 'Carter' features Joo Won as a top agent who awakens one day with a complete loss of memory.
'Seoul Vibe' is an action film directed by Moon Hyeon Seong. It stars Yoo Ah-In, Ko Gyung-Pyo, Lee Kyu-Hyung, Park Ju-Hyun, Ong Seong-Wu and others.
'Yaksha: Ruthless Operations' is directed by Na Hyun. It features Sol Kyung-gu, Park Hae-soo, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Dong-kun Yang in the lead roles.
'20th Century Girl' is set in the year 1999 and follows the first love and friendships of a high school student. It stars Kim You-Jung in the lead role.
