LSG vs CSK: 4 key player battles that could set the stage ablaze
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
The battle between Robin Uthappa and Krunal Pandya will be an interesting one to watch in tonight's game.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Another key matchup to watch out for in tonight's game is between MS Dhoni and Ravi Bishnoi.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
The battle between Tushar Deshpande and Ayush Badoni will be another one to keep an eye on in tonight's game.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Another key matchup to track in the match between CSK and LSG is between Ravindra Jadeja and Avesh Khan.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI