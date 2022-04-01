LSG vs CSK: List of records broken as Lucknow register a clinical win over Chennai
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
MS Dhoni has become just the sixth Indian cricketer to score over 7,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Dwayne Bravo has surpassed Lasith Malinga to become the highest wicket-taker in IPL history.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Evin Lewis scored the fastest half-century of IPL 2022. He reached the mark off just 23 balls.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Robin Uthappa on Thursday scored his 26th half-century in the Indian Premier League.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants registered the fourth-highest run chase in IPL history as they chased down 210 runs.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI