LSG vs GT: 6 players to watch out for as Hardik Pandya takes on KL Rahul
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
KL Rahul is the highest run-scorer for LSG with 451 runs to his credit in 11 games.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Hardik Pandya scored 33 runs in 28 balls in the last GT vs LSG game and is also the highest run-scorer for GT with 333 runs to his credit in 10 matches.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Krunal Pandya has scored 153 runs and has taken nine wickets in 11 games so far. He scored 21* runs in 13 balls and took one wicket in the last GT vs LSG game.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rahul Tewatia played a match-winning knock of 40* runs in 24 balls, the last time LSG and GT clashed.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Mohsin Khan is the rising sensation for LSG, as he has grabbed nine wickets so far in five matches.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Mohammad Shami is the highest wicket-taker for Gujarat Titans, with 15 wickets to his credit in 11 games. He returned with the figures of 3/25 in the last GT vs LSG game.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI