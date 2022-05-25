LSG vs RCB: Key stats you should know ahead of IPL 2022 Eliminator
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
RCB and LSG have faced each other in the league stage and it was RCB who came out victorious by 18 runs. LSG will look to settle the score by knocking out RCB in the eliminator.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
A total of 78 matches have been played at Eden Gardens so far out of which teams batting first have won 30 matches while the teams batting second have won the match 48 times.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
RCB holds the record for the lowest team total at this venue in IPL. The Men in Red and Black were bowled out for 49 runs during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders match back in 2017.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Coming to the IPL Playoffs record a total of seven matches have been played so far out of which the team batting first has the advantage as they have won 5 matches. The team batting second has won just two matches.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Virat Kohli holds the record of the highest partnership for RCB. The former skipper alongwith former teammate recorded the highest partnership of 229 runs.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
KL Rahul holds the record for the highest batting average by any player against opposition in the IPL. The LSG skipper averages 83.50 against RCB
Image: IPLT20/BCCI