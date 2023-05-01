Anirban Sarkar
May 01 ,2023
LSG vs RCB: Virat Kohli set to make the 'biggest record of IPL'
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli has breached numerous records in his auspicious career so far.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli is currently the leading run scorer in the Indian Premier League with 6957 runs
Image: IPL/BCCI
Virat Kohli needs 43 runs more to be the first batsman in the history of IPL to accumulate 7000 runs
Image: AP
As RCB set to take on LSG on Monday Virat Kohli could achieve this feat in the next match
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli has been in stupendous form for RCB in IPL 2023 having amassed 333 runs in 8 matches
Image: AP
