Anirban Sarkar

May 01 ,2023

LSG vs RCB: Virat Kohli set to make the 'biggest record of IPL'
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli has breached numerous records in his auspicious career so far. Image: AP
Virat Kohli is currently the leading run scorer in the Indian Premier League with 6957 runs Image: IPL/BCCI
Virat Kohli needs 43 runs more to be the first batsman in the history of IPL to accumulate 7000 runs Image: AP
As RCB set to take on LSG on Monday Virat Kohli could achieve this feat in the next match Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli has been in stupendous form for RCB in IPL 2023 having amassed 333 runs in 8 matches Image: AP
