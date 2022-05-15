LSG vs RR: 6 players who could be matchwinners as Samson takes on KL Rahul
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is the top run-scorer for his side and will be a player to watch out for.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap with 625 runs. He will be a player to keep an eye on.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Marcus Stoinis is one of the top all-rounders in the game and will be crucial for his side in tonight's game.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals is an explosive batter and will be a player to watch out for.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Avesh Khan is the top wicket-taker for his side and will be a player to keep an eye on.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament and will be crucial for his side in tonight's game.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI