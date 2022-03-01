Luka Chhupi Clocks 3 years: More Kartik Aryan's rom-com films to add to your watchlist
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Kartik Aaryan played the lead in the film, Akaash Vani which revolved around the love story of Akaash Kapoor and Vani Mehta. The movie was among the initial films of his career.
Image: A Still from 'Akaash Vani'
Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' followed the story of a middle-class man who struggles to hide his girlfriend from his wife.
Image: 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Poster
Directed and written by Luv Ranjan, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' received positive reviews from the audience. Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh essayed the lead in the film.
Image: A Still from 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'
'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' was the sequel to the 2011 film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' featuring Kartik Aaryan, Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha, Ishita Raj Sharma and Sonnalli Seygall.
Image: 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' Poster
Luv Ranjan's rom-com, 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' was a massive hit among the audience. It featured Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj Sharma, Nushratt Bharuccha among others.
Image: 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Poster
Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Love Aaj Kal 2' featured Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. It was released on Valentine's Day 2020.
Image: A Still from 'Love Aaj Kal 2'
Kartik Aaryan essayed the lead in the 2017 Ashwni Dhir directorial, 'Guest inn London.' The movie also featured a talented cast of actors namely Kriti Kharbanda, Paresh Rawal, Tanvi Azmi and others in pivotal roles.
Image: A Still from 'Guest inn London'