Luka Chhupi completes 3 years: Here's the iconic cast of the 2019 rom-com
Image: A Still from Luka Chhupi Movie
Kartik Aaryan essayed the lead role of a journalist, Vinod "Guddu" Shukla who tries a live-in relationship with the daughter of a politician trying to ban live-in relationships.
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Kriti Sanon essayed the female lead, Rashmi Trivedi Shukla who gets into a live-in relationship with Guddu Shukla and end up faking their marriage in front of the family.
Image: Instagram/@kritisanon
Aparshakti Khurana was seen as Abbas Sheikh, Guddu's best friend who helps the couple in managing to hide their relationship from their families.
Image: Instagram/@aparshakti_khurana
Pankaj Tripathi played a supporting yet promising role in the film as Guddu's maternal uncle. His character makes several attempts to expose Guddu and Rashmi's live-in relationship.
Image: Instagram/@pankajtripathi
Vinay Pathak, one of the promising actors in the industry, played the role of Rashmika's father and a failing politician in the film.
Image: Instagram/@pathakvinay
Alka Amin, who played the role of Guddu's mother, marked her presence with her dramatic portrayal of Shakuntala Shukla.
Image: Instagram/@alkaamin