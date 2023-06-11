Nitish Vashishtha
Jun 11 ,2023
Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi look regal at their wedding reception
Image: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena recently tied the knot with writer Ira Trivedi and subsequently organised a wedding reception event in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The newlyweds were dressed to suit the special occasion. While Ira wore an elegant white lehenga, Madhu kept it classy and traditional with a blue kurta suit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Their wedding took place in an intimate setting on June 11. However, their reception received guests such as Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Anil Kapoor.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The reports of Madhu and Ira's wedding had been circulating on social media for the last few days.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Madhu has produced films such as Queen, Super 30 and Trapped, Ira Trivedi is a popular Indian writer and yoga enthusiast.
Image: Varinder Chawla
