Shreya Pandey
Jun 10 ,2023
Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi mehendi ceremony: First glimpse of bride and groom
Varinder Chawla
Film producer Madhu Mantena will tie the knot with author Ira Trivedi on June 11.
Varinder Chawla
The couple dressed up for their mehendi ceremony today.
Varinder Chawla
The bride-to-be flaunted her henna stained hands for the shutterbugs.
Varinder Chawla
The mehendi ceremony is taking place in Pali Hali residence of the couple in Mumbai.
Varinder Chawla
Madhu Mahenta is getting hitched for the second time. He has been previously married to designer Masaba Gupta.
Varinder Chawla
