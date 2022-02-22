Madhubala Death Anniversary: 6 lesser-known facts about the Bollywood legend
Image: Instagram/@madhubala.forever
Madhubala, aka Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehalvi, made her acting debut as a child artist in 1942, at a tender age of nine, in the film 'Basant'.
Image: Instagram/@madhubala.forever
In 1951, Hollywood’s ace photographer, James Burke, visited India and photographed Madhubala extensively for Life Magazine.
Image: Instagram/@madhubala.forever
The famous Hollywood director, Frank Capra, wanted to give Madhubala her break in Hollywood, but the latter's father didn't allow.
Image: Instagram/@madhubala.forever
Madhubala was deeply in love with Dilip Kumar and vice versa and their romance continued over a period of nine years. The two of them never married each other.
Image: Instagram/@madhubala.forever
Madhubala's fashion styles were iconic due to which she was known as the trendsetter of the industry.
Image: Instagram/@madhubala.forever
Even though Madhubala became an iconic actor of Indian Cinema, she never received any award.
Image: Instagram/@madhubala.forever