Madhubala Death Anniversary: Top movies of the Bollywood legend you should watch
Image: Twitter/@illusionistChay
Also starring Dilip Kumar, Madhubala's 1954 film 'Amar' follows the story of Anju who faces a dilemma after her fiancé is accused of raping a poor villager.
Image: Twitter/@filmyguftgu
The 1962 film 'Half Ticket' stars Madhubala opposite Kishore Kumar and follows the adventures of a thief who hides his loot with a youngster disguised as a child in order to get a half ticket on the train.
Image: Twitter/@BombayBasanti
Starring Bharat Bhushan, Madhubala's 1960 film 'Barsaat Ki Raat follows the love story of a qawwali singer and his admirer as their relationship is threatened by the latter's father marrying her off to someone else.
Image: Twitter/@arunjyoti_sarma
Starring Guru Dutt, Madhubala's 1955 film 'Mr & Mrs '55' follows the story of Anita who finds the true meaning behind marriage after she starts to fall in love with her husband, Preetam.
Image: Twitter/@BombayBasanti
The 1958 comedy musical 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi' starring Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar and Madhubala shows how three brothers, who hate women, act when two of them fall in love.
Image: Twitter/@NFAIOfficial
Arguably one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Madhubala's 1960 romantic drama 'Mughal-E-Azam' with Dilip Kumar depicts the love story of a royalty falling in love with a court dancer.
Image: Twitter/@asomputra