Madhubala to Preity Zinta, Lata Mangeshkar became singing voice for generations of actors
Image: ANI
Lata Mangeshkar became a leading singer at an early age. She also lent her voice to Madhubala for several songs in many of her films, including 'Mughal-e-Azam.'
Image: Instagram/@madhubala.forever
She also worked with Nargis, who was one of the most prominent Bollywood actors. Lata Mangeshkar sang many evergreen songs for her such as 'Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua Hai.'
Image: Instagram/@dutttnargis
Waheeda Rehman and Lata Mangeshkar were very close friends. They worked together in several films and the late singer sang many songs for her.
Image: Instagram/@waheedaji
Meena Kumari was also among the female actors who did not want anybody but Lata Mangeshkar to sing her songs.
Image: Instagram/@queen.meena.kumari
Lata Mangeshkar worked with several generations of Bollywood. She even lent her voice to Rekha in various films such as 'Silsila' and 'Ghar.'
Image: Instagram/@_queen_rekha_
She also worked with Hema Malini and sang her songs, including 'Tune O Rangeele,' 'Aye-Dil-e-Nadaan,' and more.
Image: Instagram/@dreamgirlhemamalini
The third generation of Bollywood also got to work with the late legendary singer. Lata Mangeshkar sang songs for Kajol in 'Dilwale DUlhaniya Le Jaenge.'
Image: Instagram/@kajol
Preity Zinta worked in the romance drama 'Veer Zara' in which Lata Mangeshkar sang many songs, including 'Do Pal,' 'Aisa Des Hai Mera,' Kyon Hawa' and more.
Image: Instagram/@realpz