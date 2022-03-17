Madhuri Dixit-Sanjay Kapoor, Juhi Chawla-Rishi Kapoor & others who reunited after decades
Image: Instagram/@sanjaykapoor2500
Madhuri Dixit-Sanjay Kapoor: The pair is currently in the news for their reunion in the series 'Fame Game', where they have come together after over 25 years since films like 'Raja' (1995) and 'Mohabbat' (1997) in the '90s.
Image: Instagram/@sanjaykapoor2500
Rishi Kapoor - Juhi Chawla : The duo had worked in numerous films in the '90s like 'Daraar' (1996). They first shot a cameo in 'Luck by Chance' (2009) after 13 years, and will be seen in 'Sharmaji Namkeen', releasing now after the former's demise.
Image: Instagram/@iamjuhichawla
Sanjay Dutt - Raveena Tandon: The pair worked in many films of the '90s like 'Vijeta' (1996) and 'Jeena Marna Tere Sang' (1992). They are first working in the same film, 'KGF: Chapter 2' after over two decades, and are shooting for 'Ghudchadi' right now.
Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon
Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor: One of the famous star couples, the duo worked in numerous films of the '70s like 'Khel Khel Mein.' They reunited after almost three decades with a cameo in 'Love Aaj Kal' (2009) & then 'Do Dooni Chaar' (2010).
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
Madhuri Dixit- Sanjay Dutt: This partnership is considered among the memorable ones in Hindi cinema with films like 'Saajan' (1991) and 'Khal Nayak' (1993). They starred together in 'Kalank' (2019) after 22 years.
Image: Instagram/@dharmamovies
Ajay Devgn - Tabu: The duo, who known each other since childhood, worked in multiple films like 'Haqeeqat' (1995), 'Vijaypath' (1995) and 'Thakshak' (1999). They reunited after 16 years with the film 'Drishyam' (2015).
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor: The duo became one of the all-time hit pairs with films like 'Parinda' (1989), 'Beta' (1992). They reunited after two decades in the multi-starrer comedy 'Total Dhamaal' (2019).
Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor