Madhuri Dixit: Take inspirations from 'The Fame Game' star to stun in red ensembles
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene
Madhuri Dixit surely channelled her inner Anamika Anand from her latest web series 'The Fame Game' during its promotions. This floral red dress is surely one of the best outfits she wore during the promotions.
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene
The actor gave away major red outfit goals in recent times. This red bodycon dress with a matching short jacket is surely a glamorous pick for any event.
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene
She looked breathtaking in this maroon Anarkali suit. The actor accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings.
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene
The red sharara with a jacket can be a go-to outfit for any traditional event.
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene
The actor stole the show with this red sharara and peplum top with silver accents. Her jewellery added to the glam of this outfit.
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene
Madhuri Dixit never fails to give away major saree goals. This red coloured saree with multicoloured stripes on its pleats is definitely stunning and a fit for a party.
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene
Madhuri Dixit looked drop-dead gorgeous red coloured shimmery saree. The waist belt of this outfit made it a fit for any glamorous event.
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene