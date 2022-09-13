Prachi Arya
Sep 13 ,2022
Madhuri Dixit to Kritika Kamra, stars don fashionable outfits while clicked in Mumbai
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Karishma Tanna was spotted at the trailer launch of Amazon series Hush Hush at JW Mariott in Juhu.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor-comedian Maniesh Paul snapped on the sets of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhala Ja.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Dancer-actor Nora Fatehi stunned in a floor length dress as she gets clicked on Jhalak Dikhla Ja sets in Mumbai.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Soha Ali Khan spotted at the trailer launch of Amazon Prime Video series Hush Hush at JW Mariott in Juhu.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Kritika Kamra photograpphed in black pant suit at the trailer launch of Amazon Prime Video series Hush Hush at JW Mariott in Juhu.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Madhuri Dixit looks ravishing in Indian ethnic on the sets of reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Nia Sharma who is participating in Jhalak Dikhla Ja interacted with paparazzi on the shooting sets.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, Sahana Goswami, Ayesha Jhulka, and Tanuja Chandra at Hush Hush trailer launch in Juhu.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
