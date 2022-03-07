Madhuri Dixit's timeless looks that prove the actor's love for black outfits
Madhuri Dixit is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. She never fails to grab attention with her beautiful and classy choices of outfits.
Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene
The evergreen actor knows how to add a modern touch to ethnic looks.
Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene
Madhuri Dixit proved a black dress is all you need to get ready for any party.
Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene
The 'Fame Game' actor looks ravishing in this black Saree.
Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene
Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in this indo-western look.
Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene
The actor has made several heads turn in this black see-through saree look.
Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene
This look of the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actor is simple yet elegant.
Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene
The actor can gracefully carry every attire and this picture is proof of that.
Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene