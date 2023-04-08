Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 08 ,2023
Madonna's 'Grammys face' fiasco
piersmorgan/Twitter
Madonna appeared on the Grammys red carpet earlier this year, looking almost unrecognisable. The Queen of Pop had clearly undergone a facial procedure.
madonnafans_france/Instagram
The massive criticism and confusion Madonna's new 'look' garnered led the singer to pen a note on her "will to survive", despite it all.
Madonna/Twitter
Madonna also followed up with pictures of herself looking evidently less swollen, though she called out "the glare of ageism and misogyny" she found herself in.
Madonna/Twitter
Madonna's persona has always carried elements of grunge and steely femininity, always being counted as off beat.
AP
Even in her softer expressions of fashion, Madonna's edge has always held its ground, becoming the singer's USP.
AP
Madonna is reportedly ready to undo her Grammys face, wanting to regain her natural beauty ahead of her Celebration tour beginning in the US this year.
Madonna/Instagram
Find Out More