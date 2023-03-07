Aalokitaa Basu
Mar 07 ,2023
Magadheera, RRR: 5 Blockbusters by SS Rajamouli
Image: SS Rajamouli/facebook
RRR's Naatu Naatu is nominated under the Best Original Song category at the Oscars 2023. Here's taking a look at some of Rajamouli's previous hits.
Image: ssrajamouli/instagram
Rajamouli's first blockbuster was fantasy-action film Magadheera (2009) which at the time of its release was the most expensive Telugu film.
Image: ANI
His next mega-hit was Eega (2012), a fantasy revenge film which brought him critical and commercial success.
Image: Eega/facebook
Rajamouli's next outing, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) created one of the most expensive and successful Indian film franchises.
SS Rajamouli/facebook
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) concluded Rajamouli's magnum opus. Till very recently it held the title of the highest-grossing Indian film.
Image: SS Rajamouli/facebook
Rajamouli's latest addition to his filmography has been RRR (2022), yet another pan-India film. RRR has notably won 2 Critics Choice Awards so far.
Image: SS Rajamouli/facebook
