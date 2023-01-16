Anjali Negi
Jan 16 ,2023
'Mahanati' star Keerthy Suresh shares glimpses of her Pongal celebrations; see photos
Image: @keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh had a traditional Pongal celebration with her family and friends.
Image: @keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
The actor chose a gorgeous yellow saree for the occasion.
Image: @keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh posted many pictures with her family on her Instagram handle.
Image: @keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
The actress also posed with her girl gang during the celebration.
Image: @keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
Nothing, just Keerthy Suresh paying homage to the Pongal.
Image: @keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
Find Out More