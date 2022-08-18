Swagata Banerjee
Maharashtra's Raigad On High Alert After Boat Carrying AK-47 Rifles, Ammo Found
Image: Republic
On Thursday, an unidentified suspicious boat was recovered at Harihareshwar beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district.
Image: Republic
Officials used a bulldozer to get the boat out of the water at the Harihareshwar beach.
Image: Republic
Locals helped police and other officials to recover the unidentified boat from the sea.
Image: Republic
Three AK-47 rifles were found along with cases of ammo in a custom-made box on the boat. A second boat was also found near the Bharan Khol Kinara.
Image: Republic
'Neptune Maritime Security', whose sticker was on the boat, informed that they had provided security to the yatch, which later capsized and floated away.
Image: Republic
An investigation has been launched by police and locals are being questioned.
Image: Republic
