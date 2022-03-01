Mahashivratri 2022: Here's how Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan & celebs are celebrating
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra, @kartikaaryan
Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to wish his fans on Mahashivratri alongside a video of Lord Shiva.
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn, Twitter/@ajaydevgn
Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan hosted a holy puja at their house. In a video shared by the couple, their daughter can be seen pouring milk on the holy Shivling.
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a sanskrit shlok alongside a picture of Lord Shiva.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself praying and said "Har Har Mahadev. Happy Mahashivaratri."
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Mouni Roy shared a photo of himself alongside a massive statue of Lord Shiva to wish her fans on Mahashivratri 2022.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas organised a Puja at their home to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Sara Ali Khan visited Lord Shiva's temple to mark the occasion of Mahashivratri 2022.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95