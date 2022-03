Brahmastra - the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India's first original universe - the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love, and hope. The film which will release this year, shows Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva. IMAGE: Instagram/brahmastrathefilm