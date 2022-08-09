Nehal Gautam
Aug 09 ,2022
Mahesh Babu's birthday: 'Maharishi' & other top films of actor to watch on his special day
Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh
In the film 'Maharishi,' Mahesh Babu played the role of a businessman who rejects his lover's proposal for his career.
Image: 'Maharishi' Poster
'Srimanthudu' depicted Mahesh Babu playing the lead alongside Shruti Haasan. the film received multiple awards.
Image: A Still from 'Srimanthudu'
Mahesh Babu's performance in the action comedy film 'Dookudu' was a huge hit among the audience. It received numerous awards.
Image: A Still from 'Dookudu'
The 2006 action thriller 'Pokiri' featured Mahesh Babu essaying the role of Krishna Manohar IPS. The movie also depicted Ileana D'Cruz alongside him.
Image: A Still from 'Pokiri'
Mahesh Babu played the role of a notorious hitman in the film 'Athadu' and received positive reviews for his performance.
Image: A Still from 'Athadu'
'Okkadu' featured Mahesh Babu playing the role of a kabaddi player Ajay who falls in love with a girl whom a notorious goon wants to marry.
Image: A Still from 'Okkadu'
Mahesh Babu's performance as Surya in the film 'Businessman' garnered him various awards and accolades.
Image: 'Businessman' poster
