Mahesh Babu's family time; A glimpse into 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' actor's Paris trip
Image: Instagram/@namratashirodkar
Popular actor Mahesh Babu recently went on a family vacation to Paris with his wife Namrata and their children Gautham and Sitara.
Image: Instagram/@namratashirodkar
They spent some time with friends and family and Namrata and Sitara also struck a pose with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
Image: Instagram/@namratashirodkar
The happy family enjoyed a Michelin star lunch together while on their trip to Paris.
Image: Instagram/@namratashirodkar
The 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' star also spent some quality time with his daughter and a cat as he shared pictures from his vacation online.
Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh
The family smiled from ear to ear as they posed together for a lovely picture.
Image: Instagram/@namratashirodkar
Mahesh Babu was caught in an adorable candid moment with his wife Namrata as they vacationed in the City of Love.
Image: Instagram/@namratashirodkar
Namrata and Sitara also posed for a mother-daughter picture against a beautiful backdrop.
Image: Instagram/@namratashirodkar