Anjali Negi
Dec 28 ,2022
Mahesh Babu's Swiss vacation photos feature his wife Namrata, daughter Sitara
Image: @urstrulymahesh/Instagram
Mahesh Babu is currently holidaying with his family in Switzerland.
image: @urstrulymahesh/Instagram
Namrata shared a picture of herself from Luzern and captioned it as "My mornings."
Image: @namratashirodkar/Instagram
Namrata shared a picture of her daughter Sitara and captioned it as "Merry Christmas everyone !! Stay blessed."
Image: @namratashirodkar/Instagram
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara was all smiles for the camera as she posed alongside a Christmas tree.
Image: @sitaraghattamaneni/Instagram
Sitara Ghattamaneni has shared many pictures from her family holiday on her social media handle.
Image: @sitaraghattamaneni/Instagram
Find Out More