Anjali Negi
Mar 26 ,2023
Mahi Vij, daughter Tara bond in Bali
Image: @mahhivij/Instagram
Mahi Vij is currently vacationing in Bali, Indonesia with her daughter Tara. The actress has been sharing pictures from the trip on her Instagram handle.
Image: @mahhivij/Instagram
One of the images featured Mahi and Tara posing on a wooden bridge.
Image: @mahhivij/Instagram
The Laagi Tujhse Lagan actress posted a black-and-white picture from a beach in Bali.
Image: @mahhivij/Instagram
Mahi also shared a picture in front of a waterfall. She was dressed in an off-white co-ord set.
Image: @mahhivij/Instagram
One of the photos featured Mahi in a dark blue mini skirt and top.
Image: @mahhivij/Instagram
