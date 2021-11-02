Major celestial events in November you don't want to miss
Behold for the Taurids meteor shower which will peak on the night of November 4 and the morning of November 5.
On November 8, the planet Venus will be seen one degree closer to a beautiful crescent Moon.
Keep looking up for the Leonids meteor shower as it will peak on late November 17 and in the early hours of November 18.
Marking the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 19, the Moon will emerge in a beautiful Penumbral Eclipse.
Be ready with your cameras as you'll witness a perfect lunar eclipse on November 28.
