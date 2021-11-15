Major records broken during the T20 World Cup final
The target of 171 chased down by Australia is the second-highest successful chase in a men's T20I final. Only West Indies managed to cross the 160 mark back in the 2016 final.
Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 77 runs helped Australia win the T20 World Cup title. However, he also etched his name in history books with his 31 balls 50 being the fastest in a men's T20 World Cup final.
Kane Williamson's 85 run knock in the final helped him equal Marlon Samuels record of highest individual score in the T20 World Cup final.
Mitchell Starc conceded 39 runs to Kane Williamson in 12 balls the most by him in any T20 match till date.
David Warner's 289 runs in the T20 World Cup is the most for an Australian in any edition of the tournament. The left-hander surpassed Matthew Hayden's 265 runs scored in 2007 edition.
