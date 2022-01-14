Makar Sankranti: Shivangi Joshi to Milind Soman, inside TV stars' celebrations
Image: Instagram/@arjunbijlani
On Makar Sankranti, Arjun Bijlani was spotted promoting his upcoming reality show India's Got Talent by flying a kite with the same name.
Image: Instagram/@arjunbijlani
Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly wishes everyone time ahead full of progress, good health on Makar Sankranti. She looks gorgeous in a mustard and red saree.
Image: Instagram/@rupaliganguly
Posing with a colourful kite, Bijlee Bijlee fame Palak Tiwari dons a yellow ethnic suit as she greets fans on Makar Sankranti.
Image: Instagram/@palaktiwarii
Milind Soman celebrates Makar Sankranti with wife Ankita Konwar. The model and actor looks stunning in a blue attire.
Image: Instagram/@milindrunning
Shivangi Joshi wishes her fans a Happy Makar Sankranti as she poses with her Balika Vadhu 2 co-stars.
Image: Instagram/@shivangijoshi18
Anupama fame Madalsa Sharma poses with her on-screen husband Sudhandhu Pandey and Anagha Bhosale to wish fans on Makar Sankranti.
Image: Instagram/@madalsasharma
Ankita Konwar celebrates Makar Sankranti with husband Milind Soman. She looks adorable in a white traditional saree.
Image: Instagram/@ankita_earthy