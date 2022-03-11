Makeshift camps to abandoned tanks| Russia-Ukraine war enters third week
A destroyed tank sits on a street following a confrontation between Ukrainian and Russian forces on the main road near Brovary, north of Kyiv.
Associated Press
Associated Press
People take shelter at a makeshift camp as they wait to board a train heading for Krakow, Poland.
Associated Press
A woman covers herself in a blanket following a bombardment in Mariupol. The administration says they is no electricity, running water and food.
Associated Press
Firefighters help a woman evacuate her house amidst Russian shelling in Mariupol. The besieged city houses 430,000 people.
Associated Press