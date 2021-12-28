Making Rotis to jaggery, times when Sonu Sood gave best daily life tutorials
Image: Instagram/@sonu_sood
Sonu Sood shared his Sunday special video promoting 'Sonu Da Dhabha' in which he shared a tutorial of making a variety of rotis in a tandoor.
The fans were left in awe of Sonu Sood as the actor taught them how to braid the hair by helping his little niece get ready for school.
The actor gave fans a glimpse of how he makes his own lemonade with homegrown lemons.
Sonu Sood recently posted a video clip in which he showed his viewers the process of making jaggery and urged everyone to support small businesses.
Sonu Sood shared a video through which he taught his fans how to roast corn. He was seen with fellow villagers in Kashmir.
Sonu Sood depicted his 'Milkman' mode as he cycled his way to the buffaloes to feed them and asked for some milk in return.
Sonu Sood gave his fans the perfect idea of sharpening their knives and staying fit at the same time.
