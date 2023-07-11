Aalokitaa Basu
Jul 11 ,2023
Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday: Celebs flaunt luxury buys
Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora's recent run to a salon caught everyone's attention owing to the whooping price of the oversized Christian Dior hoodie she casually threw on.
Varinder Chawla
The hoodie, which she has previously worn as an airport look, stands priced at ₹3.3 lakhs.
Varinder Chawla
Akshay Kumar grabbed eyeballs with this geometric LED bag pack. The statement accessory cost him ₹35,000.
Twitter
Jasmin Bhasin, who has time and again expressed her love for luxury buys is seen here in a Moschino hoodie priced at almost ₹30,000.
Twitter
Shibani Dandekar has a weak spot for sunglasses and bags. The forest green bag pictured here is a Balenciaga buy, priced at upwards of ₹71,000.
shibaniakhtar/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor recently made quite a statement in this bright yellow pumpkin-shaped Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama creation, priced at ₹10,00,000.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looks svelte in this pinned up custom Versace number in electric blue which cost the actress ₹3,25,000.
janhvikapoor/Instagram
Ananya Panday styled her pop pink whimsical blazer set with a shimmery Judith Lieber 'Khloe's Pot of Gold' bag, priced at almost ₹5,00,000.
ananyapanday/Instagram
