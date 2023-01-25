Tanya Trivedi

Jan 25 ,2023

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor twin in black; see photos
Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attended Varun Dhawan's anniversary party on Tuesday. Varinder Chawla
While Malaika wore a black body-hugging outfit, Arjun went for a black sweatshirt and paired it with black trousers. Varinder Chawla
The couple was pictured together. Varinder Chawla
Malaika and Arjun have been in a relationship for a while now. @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram
Malaika often shares mushy pictures with Arjun Kapoor on her social media handle. @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram
