Tanya Trivedi
Jan 25 ,2023
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor twin in black; see photos
Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attended Varun Dhawan's anniversary party on Tuesday.
While Malaika wore a black body-hugging outfit, Arjun went for a black sweatshirt and paired it with black trousers.
The couple was pictured together.
Malaika and Arjun have been in a relationship for a while now.
Malaika often shares mushy pictures with Arjun Kapoor on her social media handle.
