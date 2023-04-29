Anjali Negi
Apr 29 ,2023
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor in postcard-worthy vacation photos
Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor are currently on their Europe vacation. Earlier in the day, Arjun shared a set of pictures of them together from Berlin.
Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram
He also posted a mirror selfie with Malaika posing in a lift.
Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram
In one of the photos, Arjun can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of Berlin.
Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram
Malaika posed in an all white ensemble in front of a lake.
Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram
Arjun was snapped in front of a wall graffiti.
Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram
