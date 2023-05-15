Anjali Negi

May 15 ,2023

Malaika Arora flaunts her natural glow in minimal makeup
Image: Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora stepped out in a golden sequin pantsuit in Bandra, Mumbai today. Image: Varinder Chawla
The actress outfit featured a bralette, pants and a matching jacket. Image: Varinder Chawla
Malaika was seen in minimal makeup with loose hair at this outing. Image: Varinder Chawla
Mother-of-one was in Bandra for one of her work commitments. Image: Varinder Chawla
Malaika was snapped in candid moments while walking towards her vanity van. Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More