Shreya Pandey

May 27 ,2023

Malaika Arora gives a twist to her outfit, pairs lehenga with blazer
Image:@malaikaarora/Instagram
Malaika Arora uploaded pictures of her recent look on Instagram. Image:@malaikaarora/Instagram
Malaika Arora aced the fashion game with the unusual pairing of a blazer and skirt. Image:@malaikaarora/Instagram
The actress donned a black blazer and teamed it with an Indian long skirt. Image:@malaikaarora/Instagram
Malaika Arora let her outfit be the talking point of her look by keeping her makeup minimal. Image:@manekaharisinghani/Instagram
The actress kept her hair tied in a messy bun. Image:@malaikaarora/Instagram
Find Out More