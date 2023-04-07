Anjali Negi
Apr 07 ,2023
Malaika Arora gives bridal look a cape twist
Image: Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora stepped out dressed in a white saree in Bandra, Mumbai on Friday (Apr 7).
Image: Varinder Chawla
The actress paired the bridal look with a long cape.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Malaika paired the ensemble with a pearl necklace and a matching waist chain.
Image: Varinder Chawla
For the hairstyle, the Kaante actress opted for a loose bun.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The actress struck multiple poses for the paps before boarding her car.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More