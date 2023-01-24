Hardika Gupta
Jan 24 ,2023
Malaika Arora in sizzling white pantsuit; see photos
@malaikaarora/Instagram
Malaika Arora recently took to social media and dropped a couple of pictures of herself.
@malaikaarora/Instagram
In the pictures, she can be seen donning a sequinned turtle neck top paired with white pants and a matching blazer.
@malaikaarora/Instagram
Malaika went for ethereal eye makeup comprising dark eyeshadow and mascara-laden eyes.
@malaikaarora/Instagram
Her soft waves raised her beauty quotient.
@malaikaarora/Instagram
Malaika posed with her dog Casper and looked gorgeous.
@malaikaarora/Instagram
