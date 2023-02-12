Hardika Gupta
Feb 12 ,2023
Malaika Arora is a vision in white in these photos
@malaikaarora/Instagram
Malaika Arora recently shared her pictures on social media.
@malaikaarora/Instagram
The actress wore a white gown and looked beautiful.
@malaikaarora/Instagram
Malaika's gown featured cut-out and ruffle detailing.
@malaikaarora/Instagram
She complimented her look with a braid.
@malaikaarora/Instagram
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star applied coral eyeshadow and lip shade.
@malaikaarora/Instagram
