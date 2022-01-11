Malaika Arora shares Yoga asanas to ‘strengthen core muscles'
Vasisthasana or Side Plank Pose engages your core from all sides thereby, enhancing your full-body strength and stability.
Bhujangasana or the Cobra Pose is a beginner level pose that targets the core muscles of the upper body, abdomen and lower back.
Naukasana or the Boat Pose helps you to get rid of the unwanted belly fat and it strengthens your core muscles.
