Anjali Choudhury
Jun 23 ,2023
Malaika Arora stuns in sapphire blue maxi dress
Image: @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram
Malaika Arora shares stunning photos on her Instagram, donning an elegant maxi dress.
Image: @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram
The actress exudes grace as she poses in a sapphire blue thigh-high slit outfit, accentuating her toned legs.
Image: @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram
Malaika keeps her accessories minimal, opting for a stack of golden bracelets and golden hoops.
Image: @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram
With a deep plunging neckline, the Housefull actor's outfit makes a bold statement.
Image: @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram
Malaika's attire features a fitted bodice and a flowing fabric, ensuring a cool and comfortable look.
Image: @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram
Completing her ensemble, Malaika pairs the outfit with matching heels.
Image: @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram
The Munni Badnaam Hui actress enhances her look with winged eyeliner, nude lipstick, and a dewy makeup finish.
Image: @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram
Malaika finishes off her style with a chic top-knot bun, featuring two side bangs for added flair.
Image: @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram
