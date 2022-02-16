Malaika Arora to Disha Patani, celebs who took the athleisure game a notch higher
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Kareena Kapoor Khan is amping up her style quotient in a pink sports jacket which is topped over a black bralette and matching yoga pants.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Katrina Kaif slays in an all-black athleisure wear featuring white and blue stripes. Meanwhile, sleek hair left open and dewy makeup completes her look.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Neon hues can never go out of style and this athleisure wear of Deepika Padukone is a testimony to it.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
In this mirror selfie, Alia Bhatt dazzles in a neon sports bra which is paired with comfy black yoga pants and white sneakers.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Glowing in the sun, Disha Patani is rocking a quirky button-up athleisure pants which is matched with a white bralette.
Image: Instagram/@dishapatani
Kriti Sanon spends some fun playtime with her furry companion as she twins and wins in an all-brown athleisure wear.
Image: Instagram/@kritisanon