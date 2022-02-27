Malaika Arora to Urfi Javed: Celebs who turned heads with their out-of-the-box outfits
Image: Varindar Chawla
Urfi Javed always manages to grab eyeballs with her quirky looks. Here, she can be seen donning a purple pansuit with unusual cut-out detailing.
Image: Instagram/@urf7i
When it comes to fashion for men in India, Ranveer Singh always makes the headlines for his experimental daring looks and this look of the star is a testimony to it.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Here, Nushrratt Bharuccha has give a creative twist to her ethnic style by pairing her quirky Kurta with denim jeans and ethnic jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha
Leather pants can never go out of style and this peppy look of Deepika Padukone proves it right.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
During the promotion of Jersey, Shahid Kapoor opted for this abstract suit which was paired with chunky boots.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Sonam Kapoor is undoubtedly a style icon. Here, she paired her breezy floral dress with a blue oversized blazer, meanwhile knee-high boots and glasses completed her look.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor